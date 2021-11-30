Damn: 19-Year-Old Shot During PlayStation 5 Sale Gone Wrong!
A 19-Year-Old was hospitalized Sunday after he was trying to sell his PlayStation 5 in northwest Harris County and the deal went sideways. At some point, the buyer shot the 19-year-old, in order to steal the game system. The teen was rushed to a nearby trauma center in stable condition and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Posted By Persist
