Damn: 19-Year-Old Shot During PlayStation 5 Sale Gone Wrong!

BROKEN? 5,063 views

A 19-Year-Old was hospitalized Sunday after he was trying to sell his PlayStation 5 in northwest Harris County and the deal went sideways. At some point, the buyer shot the 19-year-old, in order to steal the game system. The teen was rushed to a nearby trauma center in stable condition and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS