NY Sanitation Worker Shot After Whooping His Daughter's Boyfriend For Laying Hands On Her.. Footage Of The Fight & Then Father Getting Shot!

"An NYC sanitation worker was shot Thursday morning in Manhattan, apparently while breaking up the assault of his own daughter.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at 52nd Street and Tenth Avenue in the Hell's Kitchen section.

According to a law enforcement source familiar with the incident, a woman who lives in the area was accosted by her ex-boyfriend and his twin brother. The woman and her ex began arguing, and then the ex's twin allegedly assaulted her.

The woman then called her father, an on-duty NYC Department of Sanitation worker - and when he arrived on the scene, the source said, he was shot after an argument.

He is expected to survive his wounds, however.

Witnesses described an immediate and massive commotion, with loud screams and blood all over the sidewalk in front of a local restaurant." - NBC New York

