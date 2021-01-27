Rochester, NY Family Has Their Door Kicked In By Police After Muslim Mother Refused To Have Her Children Vaccinated... Charged With Education Neglect!
Here's how a viewer is describing the whole event to us "We are the first family in upstate NY Rochester, NY to have their door kicked in by Rochester Police Department for education neglect because we didn't want to vaccinate our children. They were removed from our home by a home invasion without a warrant. Please spread awareness as we need the help"
Posted by Thrillz
