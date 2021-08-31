Hold Up: Detroit Zoo Vaccinates At-Risk Animals For COVID-19!

The Detroit Zoological Society has begun to vaccinate animals who are believed to be most susceptible to COVID-19. Use of the special vaccine, which was developed exclusively for animals by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis, has been authorized on a case-by-case basis by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers and lions are the first to receive doses. Posted By Persist

