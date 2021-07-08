Was Is That Serious? Chick Destroys An Asian Owned Liquor Store Over A Cell Phone Dispute!

A woman in destroyed the inside of this Asian owned liquor store because of a cell phone dispute.



The customer had forgot her phone in the store and told her friend to go back to get it.



For liability reasons, the store owner told the friend that the direct owner of the phone would have to come back to the store to get it.



The woman later came back to pick up her phone but had a temper tantrum and went crazy because the owners made it difficult for her to get her phone back.



She began to destroy and wreck things inside the store. The woman has yet to be identified. How would you handle this situation? Posted by JR