Donald & Melania Trump Leave The White House For The Final Time! "We Will Be Back In Some Form"
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House residence for the last time on Wednesday morning. The Trumps walked out of the White House together shortly after 8 a.m. local time and flew on the Marine One helicopter to Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One for a final trip. Once on the tarmac, the 45th president spoke to a crowd of about 200 guests, including his adult children, who tearfully cheered him on. Posted By Persist
