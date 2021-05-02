Russian Missile Test Fails Spectacularly!
A Russian Navy upgraded frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov tried and failed to launch a test Kalibr-NK cruise missile during trials.
The Marshal Shaposhnikov, Russia’s upgraded project 1155M frigate, tried to launch a test version of the Kalibr cruise missile, but almost immediately after launch, the missile went into uncontrolled flight and crashed close to the ship itself. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS