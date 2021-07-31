Woman Holds The Guinness Record For Biggest Mouth In The World!
"Connecticut woman whose large mouth landed her over a million TikTok followers has now set the Guinness World Record for having the biggest mouth of any woman in the world.
She says “I never thought it would be possible to be this famous off my mouth, but it’s incredible. It’s really, really cool,” Samantha Ramsdell, 31, told Guinness of her world-record meatball muncher, which was confirmed at her dentist’s office in South Norwalk." - www.guinnessworldrecords.com/
