Chicago Uber Driver Rushes Shooting Victim To The Hospital ... Declines Reward Money & Gives It To The Family Instead!

Uber driver Mike Bussan was surprised with a cash reward Thursday after he rushed a drive-by shooting victim to a Chicago hospital. He declined the reward, however, instead opting to give the money to the victim. Mike Bussan was dropping off a fare in the South Loop near Clark and Roosevelt late Tuesday night when he heard a crash. He later found two brothers, one suffering from a gunshot wound, while driving near 29th and Federal. Without hesitation, he told the brothers to get inside his SUV, and he rushed them to a nearby hospital. Posted By Persist

