SMH: Another Father-To-Be Is Killed While Working On A Gender-Reveal Device!
https://worldstar.com/video.php?v=wshhUCkTF2Z3RSqsMGfY An expectant father was killed in New York State on Sunday while tinkering with a gender-reveal explosive device in his garage. Christopher Pekny, 28, was “building a device to be used at a child gender-reveal party” when it exploded, killing him and injuring his younger brother Michael. Pekny is the second person to die in a baby-related explosion this month. Posted By Persist
