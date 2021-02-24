SMH: Another Father-To-Be Is Killed While Working On A Gender-Reveal Device!

BROKEN? 36,940 views

https://worldstar.com/video.php?v=wshhUCkTF2Z3RSqsMGfY An expectant father was killed in New York State on Sunday while tinkering with a gender-reveal explosive device in his garage. Christopher Pekny, 28, was “building a device to be used at a child gender-reveal party” when it exploded, killing him and injuring his younger brother Michael. Pekny is the second person to die in a baby-related explosion this month. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS