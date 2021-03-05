Paralyzed Rapper From Hip Hop Group 4 Wheel City Remixes "Picture Me Rolling" To Celebrate His 40th Birthday [Label Submitted]

BROKEN? 4,936 views

It's a celebration! No matter what you go through in life Never Give Up!

Download & Stream
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/tapwaterz/picture-me-rolling-2

FOLLOW THE MOVEMENT
FB: https://m.facebook.com/4-Wheel-City-
IG: https://www.instagram.com/4wheelcitygram
TW: https://mobile.twitter.com/4wheelcity
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://4wheelcity.com/pages

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS