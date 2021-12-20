FAT JOE and Big U Full Interview Episode 9 [BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN]

BROKEN? 39,654 views

Listen to the full episode here:
https://link.chtbl.com/CheccNIn

BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN (Exclusive Worldstar Podcast)

https://www.checcnin.com/

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/subWSHH | WSHH Snap Discover: http://bit.ly/worldstarsnap
More exclusive WSHH music videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLc...

Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC IN touching on topics never discussed before. Episode 9 Big U checc’s in with Fat Joe @upnyc Fat Joe breaks down the east coast west coast beef, Eazy E changing how east coast rappers approach rap, Finding out there was bloods in NY by Mack 10. “A lot of people aint going like this interview because I’m talk about shit I never talked about” Fat Joe

https://www.checcnin.com/

Executive Produced by Danny @Dany2times Cotton, Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, KP @kpdtpiff Riley

Follow http://instagram.com/checcnin for episodes and talent to come.

Follow: https://www.instagram.com/fatjoe

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS