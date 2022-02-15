A Few Of The Reasons Why Everyone Fears The A-10 Warthog!

This is why enemy combatants fear the A-10 Warthog like nothing else.



The Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II, nicknamed the Warthog, is one of the scariest planes in the sky. First introduced in the 1970s, the entire plane was made for one thing… blowing stuff up.



That’s because it was designed around one gigantic gun, the 30mm GAU-8 Avenger rotary cannon. This insane gun can fire its 30×173mm rounds at a mindblowing 4,200 rounds per minute. Once you’ve heard the trademark “brrt” noise, it’s already too late.



It also carries up to 16,000 pounds of other mixed ordnance that can include 2,000 pound Mark 84 bombs, incendiary cluster bombs, and even mine dispensing munitions.



It’s powered by two General Electric TF34-GE-100 turbofan engines that give it incredible maneuverability at low speeds, and it has a range of over 2,500 miles. The close air support plane is also equipped with Night Vision Imaging Systems meaning no matter where you are, no matter the time of day, the A-10 Warthog can, and will, find you. Posted By Ghost