Over A Warrant: J. Prince Nephew Gunned Down By Bounty Hunters Who He Thought Were People Trying To Rob Him!

BROKEN? 18,458 views

J. Prince: These are bounty hunters ambushing my family Walter down last night as he was leaving a place of business. You motherfuckers better be lucky I wasn't there because y'all look like robbers and jackers to me. As you can see this looks like a hit, you should never run up on a person like this in plain clothes and no police cars at night. Y'all never gave him a chance to know who you were without gunning him down first. We won't allow y'all to get away with this one by changing the narrative or justify killing a man because he has a warrant for his arrest. Posted by JR

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS