Over A Warrant: J. Prince Nephew Gunned Down By Bounty Hunters Who He Thought Were People Trying To Rob Him!

J. Prince: These are bounty hunters ambushing my family Walter down last night as he was leaving a place of business. You motherfuckers better be lucky I wasn't there because y'all look like robbers and jackers to me. As you can see this looks like a hit, you should never run up on a person like this in plain clothes and no police cars at night. Y'all never gave him a chance to know who you were without gunning him down first. We won't allow y'all to get away with this one by changing the narrative or justify killing a man because he has a warrant for his arrest. Posted by JR