Messed Up: Idiot Lowers Snowplow As He Pass Two Hasidic Jewish Men To Deliberately Pile Snow On Them!
A snow plow driver has been suspended after posting a video showing a large pile of snow and slush being thrown on two Orthodox Jewish people walking in Lakewood over the weekend.
The driver has been suspended by his employer Waste Management and might be facing further trouble as Lakewood police said Monday the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office “will be making comment on this case.”
A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said Monday that the incident is being investigated by Lakewood police and the prosecutor’s office, but said no additional information was available. The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report on the incident. Posted By Ghost
