Man Quits His $63K Yearly Job For A $15/Hour Job As A Waiter Right Before Getting On Child Support!

Stephen appears in court after being served with the court paperwork. He did not take the DNA test as ordered and did not bring any proof of income or documentation of his school enrollment. Stephen just didn't care. What does this mean for Christle getting child support? Posted By Ghost

