Bo Boy 20 - Bo Man [Big Heff Submitted]
BO BOY 20: "Bo Man" is the latest single off of his new mixtape called âIt Is Wat It Iz.â This is his 2nd mixtape. The video, directed by Tra V the Shooter, is out now. Produced by Big Head, âBo Manâ is now available on all streaming platforms.
Spotify Link:
https://open.spotify.com/track/4rzGRewnS3Od0e50GkLP73?si=de32d49e4b724dda
Instagram: @BoBoy20_
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS