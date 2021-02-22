Cereal Drug Bust: Customs Agents Seized 44 Pounds Of Cocaine-Coated Corn Flakes!
US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) seized a shipment of cereal from South America that was covered in cocaine instead of sugar. CBP officers in Cincinnati, Ohio, intercepted the package on February 13 containing about 44 pounds of cocaine-coated corn flakes. A CPD narcotic detector dog named Bico flagged the cereal shipment going to a private residence in Hong Kong. Upon further inspection, officers found and tested white powder on the cereal that was positive for cocaine. Posted By Persist
