Dolly Dearist - Dirty Money [Unsigned Artist]

"Dirty Money" a single from the "Dear America" Ep by Dolly Dearist New music is available on all platforms now!! Check her out in "Thought It Was Sweet" the movie now available on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

Follow @dollydearist on all social media.
Film/ Video Credit @heatraydc (via instagram)
Production/ Mixing/ Mastering @trackdealerdc (via instagram)

