Really Tried That: They Made A Deepfake Video Of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Telling Ukrainians To "Lay Down Arms"

The video shows what appears to be Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing behind a podium saying: "It turned out to be not so easy being the president.". He goes on to declare that he has "decided to return Donbas" in eastern Ukraine to Russia and that his army's efforts in the war "have failed". The short message ends with: "My advice to you is to lay down arms and return to your families. Posted By Persist

