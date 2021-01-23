RIP MLB Legend Hank Aaron... Died 2 Weeks After Taking Covid Vaccine At 86 Years Old!
Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron, the Hall of Fame slugger whose 755 career home runs long stood as baseball's golden mark, has died at age 86.
"When Hank Aaron and other African American leaders invited reporters to watch them receive COVID-19 immunization shots on Jan. 5, the baseball legend said he did so to help spread the word to millions that the vaccine is safe." AJC.com
