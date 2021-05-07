Damn: Group Of Protesters Point Guns At Driver & Slash His Tires After He Tried To Drive Through The Blockage!
A group of protesters blocked traffic in North Portland. The protest was for Patrick Kimmons, who allegedly died after being shot by police during a late-night shootout in North Portland. Protesters began getting aggressive when one driver with a van tries to get through the blockage. Several protesters are seen guns aimed at the driver, demanding the driver get out of the car. The van's tires seemed to have been slashed and the back window smashed out.
