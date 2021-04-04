Court Cam: Florida Man Clears A Jail Courtroom By Claiming He Has Ebola!
A courtroom is cleared after someone claims they have Ebola in this clip from Season 3, Episode 10. A South Florida courtroom was cleared amid a brief Ebola scare caught on camera, after a Florida man allegedly told police arresting him, “I have Ebola.” In the end, it turned out the inmate had been checked out and was cleared. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS