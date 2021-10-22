Say What? A PIG Kidney Was Successfully Attached To A Human Body For The First Time!

Surgeons temporarily attached a pig's kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work, a small step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants. Surgeons attached the pig kidney to a pair of large blood vessels outside the body of a deceased recipient so they could observe it for two days. The kidney did what it was supposed to do — filter waste and produce urine — and didn't trigger rejection. Posted By Persist

