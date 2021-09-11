Hold Up: Woman Recites N.W.A. "F*** Tha Police" Lyrics At School Board Meeting!
A white woman recited the lyrics to N.W.A.’s “Fuck Tha Police” at a school board meeting in Leander, Texas. The woman, who was identified as "Sheryl,” spoke about N.W.A.’s 1988 record in which she claims is included in the English III curriculum. While reading she repeats the N-word from the lyrics. Posted By Persist
