Jeanie Ft. Yana & Smith Weston - I Love You [A-Team Submitted]
A-Team presents Jeanie present the official music video "I Love You" featuring Yana & Smith Weston The single is from Jeanie latest project recently released this year. Watch now and enjoy. Keep us with A-Team Jeanie. She has a bright future in the entertainment industry.
Jeanie
https://twitter.com/Isdatjeanie
https://www.tiktok.com/@jeaniewilliams3?
https://www.instagram.com/Jeaniewilliamz/
https://www.facebook.com/jeanietheartist/#_=_
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/jeanie/1556121482
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5WORd5nOIVgYgLihml48vP?si=Ei8OEtahSpWdmNjEdus0NA&dl_branch=1
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS