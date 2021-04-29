Tayf3rd Feat. F.T. Hop Out & Indian Blue - Violence

BROKEN? 124,561 views

Video based off of Joker Movie.
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/tayf3rd/
https://www.instagram.com/fthopout/
https://www.instagram.com/indianblueee/
Directors:
Kiky Vision https://www.instagram.com/kikysvision
Cammie Johnson https://www.instagram.com/cammiejohnsonlbc
Website: https://www.kingtayf3rd.com/
Posted by Gio

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS