Tayf3rd Feat. F.T. Hop Out & Indian Blue - Violence
Video based off of Joker Movie.
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/tayf3rd/
https://www.instagram.com/fthopout/
https://www.instagram.com/indianblueee/
Directors:
Kiky Vision https://www.instagram.com/kikysvision
Cammie Johnson https://www.instagram.com/cammiejohnsonlbc
Website: https://www.kingtayf3rd.com/
Posted by Gio
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS