Caught On Home Surveillance: NY Crypto Consultant Got Hog-Tied, Beaten & Robbed In His Own Home After Angry Customers Lost Money In Crypto. Bad Advice

BROKEN? 10,990 views

"The footage obtained by The Post Wednesday shows a ski-mask-wearing suspect kneeling over 37-year-old Ilya Basin and holding his zip-tied hands inside his high-rise apartment at West 5th Street and Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach around noon on Feb. 3. The duo stole a Rolex Presidential watch and an Audemars Piguet watch, which Basin says are worth a combined $350,000 today. The terrifying ordeal lasted about a half-hour, the victim said." - ThePost
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS