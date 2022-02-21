Caught On Home Surveillance: NY Crypto Consultant Got Hog-Tied, Beaten & Robbed In His Own Home After Angry Customers Lost Money In Crypto. Bad Advice
"The footage obtained by The Post Wednesday shows a ski-mask-wearing suspect kneeling over 37-year-old Ilya Basin and holding his zip-tied hands inside his high-rise apartment at West 5th Street and Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach around noon on Feb. 3.
The duo stole a Rolex Presidential watch and an Audemars Piguet watch, which Basin says are worth a combined $350,000 today.
The terrifying ordeal lasted about a half-hour, the victim said." - ThePost
