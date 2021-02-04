Terrible: Cops Were Called To Stop A Suicidal Man & Instead They Shoot Him!
Pennsylvania state troopers shot and killed a suicidal man who refused to let go of his gun while standing on a Hamilton Township highway bridge Wednesday. Troopers responded to the Route 33 South overpass bridge in Monroe County circa 1:38 pm where they found 19-year-old Christian Hall of Stroudsburg armed with a gun, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Trooper tried to get Hall — described as being distraught — to drop his weapon with the man initially complying. Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS