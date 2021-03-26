Arizona Man Arrested After Holding National Guardsmen Transporting COVID-19 Vaccines At Gunpoint!
An Arizona man is accused of forcing off the road a National Guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccines in West Texas and then holding 11 guard members at gunpoint. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint of 11 National Guard members, unlawful carrying of a weapon, impersonating a public servant, and interference with Texas military forces. Posted By Persist
