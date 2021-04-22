Off That Moonshine: A Pennsylvania Officer Has Since Been Suspended For Racial Profiling A Man Inside A Vandergrift Restaurant!

A Vandergrift police officer is under fire for a video that shows him confronting a Black man and not telling him why.



Marcus Townsend, the man who was confronted by the officer Saturday morning inside G & G Restaurant, said he believes he was racially profiled. Townsend, 20, took the video himself, and it quickly began circulating on social media.



According to Townsend, the officer walked up and started asking questions about his girlfriend’s service dog. “He had just came in and had a problem with the dog at first. He didn’t want the dog in there. He wanted to see service papers. We don’t carry service papers. It’s just not necessary,” Townsend said.



Townsend said he asked his girlfriend to take the dog home while he stayed to sort things out. That’s when things escalated. The officer is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Posted By Joe