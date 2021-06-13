Wild: Crew & Passengers Scramble To Restrain Man Attempting To Open The Door On A Delta Flight!
This is the second time in a week Delta had an incident during flight. The crew asked for help from passengers to subdue a man who tried to open a door on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta. Eventually, once they were on the ground, the authorities got involved ... and the suspect, ID'd as Stephon Duncan, was arrested for making terroristic threats, among other charges. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS