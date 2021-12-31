NEMISIS Ft. P Jones - Drug Users Anthem [Label Submitted]

D.U.A. is off the debut Nemisis album An Open Book! Produced by Taino Tracks.
Single Available 12/1/21 now on all streaming platforms, full album available 12/11/21 OUT NOW!!!
Music video by Mike White, Edeleon, P Jones performing DUA (C) 2001 E.V.iLL Records
#nemisis #dua #anopenbook #evillrecords #yonkers #newyork #20year #rerelease
#hiphop #rap #album #2021 #classic #DUAchallenge

