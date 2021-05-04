Melody - Lingerie [Label Submitted]
R&B rising star Melody's latest single “Lingerie”, verbally indicates her confidence. The songstress wrote her record about her freedom to feel dominant. Her previous records describe her past relationship traumas and now she’s finally releasing her power to take back control. “Lingerie” describes her ability to visualize her feminine sexuality, using her imagination to fulfill her biggest fantasies. Listen now and watch as she brings her lyrics to life. This is a Papertrail Music Group Film directed by Eyemakemedia.
IG: @yourstrulymelody_
IG: @papertrail_music_group
