Not Having It: Protesters Show Up Outside Of U.S. Army Sergeant's House For Harassing The Young Black Man!

https://worldstarhiphop.com/videos. People on Twitter worked relentlessly to hunt the identity of the person and shortly after, the account @Angry_Staffer which had posted the video originally shared that the person in the video had been identified as U.S. Army sergeant first class Jonathan Pentland. Protesters began forming outside of Petland's home. Posted By Persist

