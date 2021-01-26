Kilo D - Swipers [WSHH Heatseekers Submitted]

BROKEN? 930 views

New Visual By "Kilo D"
"Swipers"
Prod. JK Beats
Dir. DopeVisionz

Stream "Iceland 2 On All Platforms : https://album.link/us/i/1550541636

Follow Kilo D :
Instagram.com/tothemoney_kilod
https://youtube.com/channel/UCT5ScScrcESAMWD0ke1WwlQ

Follow DopeVisionz (Videographer)
Instagram.com/dopedonny
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvtT-wpVliLG4StAWwL8VYw

Stream Iceland 1 Now
https://www.livemixtapes.com/mixtapes/53251/kilo-d-ice-land.html

Stream "TrapGoat" Now
https://album.link/us/i/1544530374

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS