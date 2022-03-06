Chaos: Massive Brawl Between Soccer Fans In Mexico Reportedly Leaves 17 Dead!
Chaos took place at Estadio Corregidor between Querétaro and Atlas fans on Saturday that has reportedly left 17 or more fans dead. The aggressors used anything they could as weapons to attack rival fans. Many of the fans who were attacked were also stripped of their clothes. This isn’t the first time that Querétaro fans have suspended a game due to violence. In 2019 a brawl between Atletico San Luis and Querétaro supporters ended up with 37 people injured. Posted By Persist
