Jury Reads Guilty Verdicts In Ronnie Oneal Trial! (Guilty On All Seven Counts)
(Verdict at 2:05 minute mark) The trial was three years in the making, but after a few hours, a jury found Ronnie Oneal III guilty of the brutal murders of his 11-year-old daughter and mother of his two children in 2018. His son barely survived the attack and lived to testify against his father at the age of 11. Posted By PSmooth
