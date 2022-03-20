Say What? Florida Burger King Employee Shoots Customer Who Threw Mayo At Her!
A Burger King employee in Florida allegedly shot a customer after he threw mayonnaise at her face. Shateasha Hicks, 30, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in public after the incident at the Miami Gardens fast-food joint. She got into her car and fled the scene, but was arrested after cops spotted her vehicle about a mile from her home. Posted By Persist
