Say What? Florida Burger King Employee Shoots Customer Who Threw Mayo At Her!

BROKEN? 2,624 views

A Burger King employee in Florida allegedly shot a customer after he threw mayonnaise at her face. Shateasha Hicks, 30, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in public after the incident at the Miami Gardens fast-food joint. She got into her car and fled the scene, but was arrested after cops spotted her vehicle about a mile from her home. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS