Say What? Researchers Are Developing Patches To Replace Vaccine Shots For Those Afraid Of Needles!
Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are developing a new technology that could make getting the COVID-19 vaccine, flu shots, and childhood vaccines pain-free and without needles. According to the CDC, as many as 25 percent of adults and many children have a fear of needles, some so severe it prevents them from getting vaccinated. Posted By Persist
