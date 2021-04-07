He's Different: Mexican Election Candidate Kicks Off His Campaign By Coming Out Of A Coffin!
A Mexican congressional candidate launched his election campaign in a coffin to highlight the country's many thousands of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic and cartel-related violence. Carlos Mayorga, a lower house candidate for the Encuentro Solidario party in the northern state of Chihuahua, said he was sending a message to politicians that people were dying "because of their indifference". Posted By Persist
