New Bill Being Introduced That Would Make Scalper Bots Illegal To Use... Including Sneakers, Game Consoles & More!
"A group of Democratic lawmakers from the House and Senate on Monday introduced the Stopping Grinch Bots Act in an attempt to curb the trend of bots scooping up entire inventories of the hottest holiday gifts online and selling them at often ridiculously inflated prices. These so-called Grinch bots make it virtually impossible to get popular gifts online at retail prices, forcing online shoppers to overpay or miss out.
Rep. Paul Tonko of New York along with Sens. Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut), Charles Schumer (New York) and Ben Ray Luján (New Mexico) introduced the bill. " - CNET
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS