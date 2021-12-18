Out Of A Movie: Helicopter Turns To Dust After Crashing Onto Oncoming Traffic!
Louisiana State Police have confirmed that the pilot of a helicopter that crashed into the I-10 high rise at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Tuesday afternoon died as the result of the accident. The pilot was the only occupant on board, according to the FAA. The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 14. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police. Posted by PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS