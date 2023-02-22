Colorado Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man Who Popped Anti-Anxiety Pill While Picking Up His Brother From School
The family of an unarmed man shot and killed Feb. 22, 2022, by a Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputy is suing the agency alleging that the deputy "unreasonably created the need for any such response through their preceding reckless, deliberate, and completely unreasonable uses of force." Deputy Charles McWhorter contacted Richard Ward because Ward mistakenly got into the wrong car while waiting to pick up his brother from school. Posted By Ghost
