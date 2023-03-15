Got Herself A Felony: Woman Got Pulled Over For A Broken Tail Light And She Kept Making Things Worse For Herself By The Second!
This woman handled getting pulled over for broken tail lights about as poorly as she possibly could have. Not only was she over the limit when she blew into the breathalyzer, but she also decided to resist arrest, bite a police officer on the arm, and then attempted to flee and get back in her car before being detained. Posted By Ghost
