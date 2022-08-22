Driver Points Gun At Man During Road Rage Incident In Illinois!
Police are investigating a road rage incident in Richmond after a video was posted on social media Tuesday showing a driver pointing a gun at a man and then speeding away.
The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Route 12 just north of Broadway Road in Richmond.
Bart Surroz, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, posted the video on Facebook, which shows Surroz getting out of his car and walking up to a red Jeep Wrangler.
The driver, identified as Brian Schimian, of Richmond, is seen sitting in his car and pointing his concealed carry gun at Surroz. Schimian yells at Surroz to, “Get in your car.” Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS