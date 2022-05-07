Sent Her Flying: Chick Was Minding Her Business Taking Out The Trash When This Happened!

Shelby Mackenzie was rolling her trashcan down to the curb on the morning of April 14 at 7:58 a.m. when a car jumped the curb and hit her, throwing her approximately 15-20 feet through the air where she landed on the sidewalk on her head. She was immediately taken to BAMC for her injuries, where she spent the majority of the time in the Intensive Care Unit with severe trauma. She was diagnosed with two skull fractures, three subdural hematomas, a dissection of her internal carotid artery and a complete rupture of all of the ligaments of her right knee.Her family is happy to report that as of three weeks later, her head and neck injuries are healing and she is slowly returning to her normal self. She will need knee surgery in the future, however, those plans are on hold until her neurological issues have been resolved. The driver had fallen asleep.

Posted by CZ