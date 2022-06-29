Sparking Outrage: 29-Year-Old Transgender Skateboarder Beats 13-Year-Old Girl In Women's Competition!
A 29-year-old trans woman has caused controversy after beating a 13-year-old girl to win first place in a women’s skateboarding event in New York. Ricci Tres was born as a male but now identifies as a woman entered the Boardr Open, which is a street skateboarding contest that is open to skateboarders of all levels but is split into male and female events. Tres won the female contest and took home the prize of $500, beating 13-year-old girl Shiloh Catori who came second with a prize money of $250. Posted By Persist
