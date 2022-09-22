Cops Believe PnB Rock Death May Not Be A Random Robbery But Maybe Connected To His Opps!
Police are continuing to look into all avenues as the investigation progresses into the murder of PnB Rock last week in Los Angeles. Now, authorities are reportedly exploring if the incident may not have been a random act. Police have apparently told the site they do not believe PnB Rock's girlfriend had anything to do with his death. The tips are rolling in regarding the case, which police are sifting through. They are still trying to track down the vehicle the killer used to flee the scene as well. Posted By Persist
