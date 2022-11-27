Kanye West Speaks About Jesus, Balenciaga & Says Celebrities Are Controlled By People Who Influence The World!

Kanye West went to a Messianic Jewish congregation and spoke with the "minister" about his relationship with Jews after some controversial statements. He chose the Messianic group because he aligns with their belief that Jesus is Lord. Via X17onlineVideo. Posted By Persist

